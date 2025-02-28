Congress Gears Up for Kerala Assembly Election Battle

The top leadership of the Congress party convened an important brainstorming session with its Kerala leaders on Friday, aiming to lay down a cohesive strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. The meeting, lasting nearly three hours, was held to address concerns and unite the party's approach in the state.

Addressing media post-meeting, Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi emphasized the party's dedication to maintaining a respectful connection with the people of Kerala. She warned against any actions that could be perceived as disrespectful and highlighted upcoming programs to galvanize party workers, starting with a state conference in April.

The session also sought to quash media speculations of internal disunity. Party leaders, including Deepa Dasmunshi and Ramesh Chennithala, reiterated their unified stance against the ruling LDF and BJP, committing to a robust electoral campaign to reinstall the UDF government by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)