Congress Calls for Unity Amid Tharoor Controversy in Kerala

The Congress party in India has issued a warning to its leaders in Kerala, following remarks by MP Shashi Tharoor. During a meeting, leaders emphasized the need for unity, discipline, and a cohesive strategy for upcoming elections. The party aims to strengthen its organization and reclaim power from the ruling LDF.

The Congress leadership in India has admonished its Kerala leaders over comments made by MP Shashi Tharoor. The party leadership, including former president Rahul Gandhi, emphasized a unified political strategy and warned against statements that conflict with party interests.

At a recent meeting at Indira Bhawan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed discipline, unity, and the filling of vacant posts to bolster the Kerala Congress organization. Leaders discussed preparations for the 2024 assembly elections, aiming to displace the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Congress in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, noted that party leaders remain united against both the LDF and BJP. Despite media speculations, the party insists on a singular narrative and strategic coherence as it prepares for future electoral battles.

