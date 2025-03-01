China and Russia: Strengthening Ties Against NATO's Influence
President Xi Jinping and Sergei Shoigu emphasized the need for China and Russia to fortify their coordination in international and regional contexts. They stressed the importance of strategic security consultations, rejecting NATO's influence in Asia, and planning commemorations for World War Two's 80th anniversary.
In a bid to reinforce their strategic partnership, President Xi Jinping of China hosted Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council Secretary, in Beijing. The leaders pointed out the necessity of strengthening coordination in both international and regional affairs.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed these sentiments, affirming the stability of Sino-Russian relations. Both nations agreed to conduct additional strategic security consultations to fortify their alliance, which they described as 'rock-solid.'
Russia and China stand united in opposition to NATO's potential expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, deeming it unacceptable. As a symbol of their enduring alliance, preparations are underway for Moscow's World War Two commemorative events in May.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Symposium: Reviving China's Private Sector Amid Tensions
Xi Jinping to Host Symposium to Energize China's Private Sector
Xi Jinping to Rally Private Sector in High-Stakes Symposium
NATO's Future at a Crossroads: US Calls for Increased Defense Spending Amidst Ukraine Tensions
Xi Jinping's Tech Symposium: Rallying China Inc Amid Global Tensions