In a bid to reinforce their strategic partnership, President Xi Jinping of China hosted Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council Secretary, in Beijing. The leaders pointed out the necessity of strengthening coordination in both international and regional affairs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed these sentiments, affirming the stability of Sino-Russian relations. Both nations agreed to conduct additional strategic security consultations to fortify their alliance, which they described as 'rock-solid.'

Russia and China stand united in opposition to NATO's potential expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, deeming it unacceptable. As a symbol of their enduring alliance, preparations are underway for Moscow's World War Two commemorative events in May.

