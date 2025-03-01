Left Menu

China and Russia: Strengthening Ties Against NATO's Influence

President Xi Jinping and Sergei Shoigu emphasized the need for China and Russia to fortify their coordination in international and regional contexts. They stressed the importance of strategic security consultations, rejecting NATO's influence in Asia, and planning commemorations for World War Two's 80th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 02:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to reinforce their strategic partnership, President Xi Jinping of China hosted Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council Secretary, in Beijing. The leaders pointed out the necessity of strengthening coordination in both international and regional affairs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed these sentiments, affirming the stability of Sino-Russian relations. Both nations agreed to conduct additional strategic security consultations to fortify their alliance, which they described as 'rock-solid.'

Russia and China stand united in opposition to NATO's potential expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, deeming it unacceptable. As a symbol of their enduring alliance, preparations are underway for Moscow's World War Two commemorative events in May.

