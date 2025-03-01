Unity in Command: Ukraine's Military Stands with Zelenskiy

In a show of solidarity, Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has rallied behind President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Syrskyi took to Facebook to affirm the unified stance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stating, "Our strength is in unity."

His comments underscore the steadfast support for Zelenskiy amid ongoing challenges, suggesting robust internal allegiance amid external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)