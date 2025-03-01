Left Menu

PKK Declares Ceasefire in Historic Step Towards Peace

The Kurdistan Workers Party signals willingness to disarm and cease hostilities following the call from their imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. The declaration is seen as a major move towards resolving the decades-long conflict with Turkey, contingent upon Ocalan's release and conducive conditions for peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) will heed a ceasefire call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, aiming to end a 40-year conflict with Turkey. The group announced this decision through an agency closely linked to it, marking a potential breakthrough in the protracted struggle.

PKK leaders expressed hope that this move would prompt the Turkish government to release Ocalan, who has been held in isolation since 1999. They emphasized that for the disarmament process to be successful, Turkey must establish the necessary political and democratic conditions.

The decision is viewed as a significant step towards achieving peace, with the Turkish government now facing pressure to respond positively by facilitating an environment conducive to lasting resolution and dialogue. The initiative underscores the importance of Ocalan in leading the disarmament effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

