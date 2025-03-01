BJP Gears Up for Leadership Shift: State Elections Accelerate

In a strategic move to prepare for a change in leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expediting its election processes across various state units. Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda addressed party MLAs in Katra, emphasizing the vital role of training for party workers and representatives.

Nadda highlighted the commitment of public representatives in Jammu and Kashmir, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to effectively implement the NDA government's policies and address public interests. He underscored training programs as integral to the party's organizational framework.

The BJP, which aims to appoint a new national president by March, plans to conclude state elections soon. Originally scheduled for January, the process faced delays due to elections in Delhi and other states. The party now focuses on completing elections in prominent states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, setting the stage for the national election.

(With inputs from agencies.)