Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Leadership Shift: State Elections Accelerate

BJP is intensifying efforts to elect a new national president, with state polls expected to conclude shortly. Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlights the significance of training for party representatives in Jammu and Kashmir while state unit elections progress, crucial for the national leadership transition in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:41 IST
BJP Gears Up for Leadership Shift: State Elections Accelerate
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to prepare for a change in leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expediting its election processes across various state units. Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda addressed party MLAs in Katra, emphasizing the vital role of training for party workers and representatives.

Nadda highlighted the commitment of public representatives in Jammu and Kashmir, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to effectively implement the NDA government's policies and address public interests. He underscored training programs as integral to the party's organizational framework.

The BJP, which aims to appoint a new national president by March, plans to conclude state elections soon. Originally scheduled for January, the process faced delays due to elections in Delhi and other states. The party now focuses on completing elections in prominent states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, setting the stage for the national election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025