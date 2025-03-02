Left Menu

Musk's Mandate: Federal Employees Face Accountability Check

The Trump administration, backed by Elon Musk, is revisiting its directive for federal employees to report weekly accomplishments. This comes amid a push for mass layoffs and government efficiency. Some agencies resist, citing protocol, while critics argue the cuts could impair essential functions and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has reissued directives, spearheaded by Elon Musk, urging federal employees to report their weekly accomplishments in a bid to evaluate performance amid looming layoffs aimed at streamlining government operations. Emails from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management have been sent to several departments to facilitate this process.

While President Trump and Musk advocate for the initiative to ensure accountability, resistance from agencies like the State and Justice Departments has highlighted procedural conflicts, with some agencies advising employees to adhere to existing protocols rather than the new communications.

Musk's previous attempt to enforce these directives faced opposition, but with renewed effort and without direct threats, the campaign aims to underscore government efficiency. Critics argue these measures risk destabilizing essential services, sparking legal battles questioning the legitimacy and constitutionality of Musk's role in governmental oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

