Keir Starmer Convinced of Trump's Peaceful Intentions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserted that Donald Trump aims for a lasting peace in Ukraine. This follows a tense encounter between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, where disputes over U.S. aid were evident. Starmer expressed discomfort but remains convinced of Trump's peaceful intentions.
London
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed confidence in Donald Trump's desire for lasting peace in Ukraine.
Starmer's comments come after a contentious meeting between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was criticized for perceived ungratefulness over U.S. aid.
Despite the altercation, Starmer, having met Trump twice, remains assured of Trump's peaceful objectives.
