Norway Stands Firm on Fuel Support Amid U.S.-Ukraine Tensions
Norway's Defence Minister confirmed continued fuel support for the U.S. Navy despite tensions in U.S.-Ukrainian relations. This follows a private supplier's protest against the U.S. handling of Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. However, the supplier's decision holds symbolic value due to the lack of a formal contract.
Norway has affirmed its commitment to supplying fuel to U.S. Navy ships, even as tensions rise between the U.S. and Ukraine. The country's Defence Minister, Tore Sandvik, stressed that Norway will continue to uphold its obligations despite calls from a private fuel supplier to halt such support.
The decision from Haltbakk Bunkers, a Norwegian marine fuel company, came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was reportedly mishandled at the White House, which sparked a backlash from the firm. In a now-deleted social media post, Haltbakk Bunkers declared that it would cease refueling the U.S. Navy as a protest.
However, the impact of Haltbakk Bunkers' decision remains largely symbolic, as the company doesn't maintain a fixed contract with the U.S. military. Norwegian newspaper VG quoted CEO Gunnar Gran as confirming the company's stance, yet it seems unlikely to disrupt Norway's governmental policy.
