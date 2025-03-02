Diplomatic Stalemate: Rubio's Silence with Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has not been in communication with Ukrainian leaders since a meeting in the Oval Office with President Trump. Unresolved tensions and failed agreements have stalled further diplomatic talks, awaiting potential re-engagement contingent on peace efforts.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on ABC's 'This Week' that he hasn't spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since their recent meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.
The absence of communication comes amid heightened tensions after a failed minerals deal, which was expected to be signed at the meeting. Rubio confirmed he also hadn't talked to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
'We'll be ready to reengage when they're ready to make peace,' Rubio stated, signaling a pause in diplomatic efforts until further progress is made towards peace.
