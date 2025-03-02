Trump's Cryptocurrency Revolution: Strategic Reserve Announcement Shakes Markets

President Donald Trump has unveiled a bold new initiative aimed at establishing the United States as a global leader in cryptocurrency. On Sunday, he announced the formation of a U.S. crypto strategic reserve, featuring prominent digital currencies XRP, SOL, and ADA.

This announcement led to a significant spike in the market value of these cryptocurrencies, with increases ranging from 10% to 35%. The entire digital asset market reacted positively, anticipating that Trump's move could inspire a bullish trend across the sector.

The announcement also strategically aligns with Trump's ongoing 2024 election campaign, garnering support from the burgeoning crypto industry. As the White House gears up for its inaugural Crypto Summit, considerations on regulatory frameworks and economic implications continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)