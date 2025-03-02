Left Menu

Strengthening Ukraine: Allies Plan for Robust Defense

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasizes the importance of ensuring Ukraine has a strong army post-war to prevent future aggression. Scholz shared these sentiments following a European leaders' meeting in London, highlighting that a robust military foundation is crucial for Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the allies' commitment to bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities after the war during a gathering with European leaders in London. Scholz underlined the significance of ensuring Ukraine's future self-defense.

'The foundation of our strategy will be a strong army,' Scholz declared to journalists, reflecting on Europe's supportive initiatives for Ukraine.

As the conflict concludes, Europe's focus is on fortifying Ukraine's defenses to deter future threats and uphold its independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

