Strengthening Ukraine: Allies Plan for Robust Defense

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the allies' commitment to bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities after the war during a gathering with European leaders in London. Scholz underlined the significance of ensuring Ukraine's future self-defense.

'The foundation of our strategy will be a strong army,' Scholz declared to journalists, reflecting on Europe's supportive initiatives for Ukraine.

As the conflict concludes, Europe's focus is on fortifying Ukraine's defenses to deter future threats and uphold its independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)