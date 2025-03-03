Left Menu

Unraveling the Hidden Web: Alcohol and Gambling Influences in Australian Politics

A study reveals complex networks between alcohol and gambling industries and their influence on Australian politics. Despite recent reforms, these industries exploit associations for political donations, jeopardizing transparency and public health policy. Over 80% of donations lack transparency, underscoring the need for comprehensive political integrity safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Australia, information on how alcohol and gambling industries sway governmental decision-making is alarmingly inaccessible, as revealed in a recent study. Researchers have mapped intricate networks showcasing the intertwining memberships and partnerships across these sectors.

Utilizing data from the Australian Electoral Commission, the study indicates that these industries often make 'double donations,' both directly and indirectly through multiple associations. Despite recent political donation reforms, the issue of multiple opaque donations persists, potentially undermining public health policies and transparency.

Though reforms mandate donations above AUSD 5,000 to be disclosed monthly, they fall short of addressing the need for real-time reporting and a lower disclosure cap. The lack of transparency continues, suggesting the necessity for enhanced political integrity measures to prevent undue influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

