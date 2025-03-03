Unraveling the Hidden Web: Alcohol and Gambling Influences in Australian Politics

In Australia, information on how alcohol and gambling industries sway governmental decision-making is alarmingly inaccessible, as revealed in a recent study. Researchers have mapped intricate networks showcasing the intertwining memberships and partnerships across these sectors.

Utilizing data from the Australian Electoral Commission, the study indicates that these industries often make 'double donations,' both directly and indirectly through multiple associations. Despite recent political donation reforms, the issue of multiple opaque donations persists, potentially undermining public health policies and transparency.

Though reforms mandate donations above AUSD 5,000 to be disclosed monthly, they fall short of addressing the need for real-time reporting and a lower disclosure cap. The lack of transparency continues, suggesting the necessity for enhanced political integrity measures to prevent undue influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)