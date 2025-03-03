Left Menu

Karnataka Political Clash: A Tug of Power

The BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka protested against the ruling Congress, alleging attempts to curtail the Governor's powers. They opposed a bill removing the Governor's authority in university appointments. The bill's passage has sparked accusations of political maneuvering and undermining constitutional provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in Karnataka heated up as the opposition BJP and JD(S) took to the streets on Monday, protesting what they claim is a move by the ruling Congress to diminish the Governor's powers.

The protest, involving a march from the Legislators' Home to Vidhana Soudha, coincided with the legislative session's commencement. Displaying placards, opposition leaders criticized the Congress for allegedly stripping the Governor of his role as Chancellor of universities.

State leaders, including BJP president B Y Vijayendra and opposition leaders R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, led the demonstration. They argued that removing gubernatorial powers undermines democracy, referencing a contentious bill the Governor recently sent back for review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

