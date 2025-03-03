Karnataka Political Clash: A Tug of Power

The political scene in Karnataka heated up as the opposition BJP and JD(S) took to the streets on Monday, protesting what they claim is a move by the ruling Congress to diminish the Governor's powers.

The protest, involving a march from the Legislators' Home to Vidhana Soudha, coincided with the legislative session's commencement. Displaying placards, opposition leaders criticized the Congress for allegedly stripping the Governor of his role as Chancellor of universities.

State leaders, including BJP president B Y Vijayendra and opposition leaders R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, led the demonstration. They argued that removing gubernatorial powers undermines democracy, referencing a contentious bill the Governor recently sent back for review.

(With inputs from agencies.)