Tensions Flare: Border Dispute Continues as Pakistani and Afghan Forces Trade Fire

Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged gunfire overnight at the closed Torkham border crossing. The vital trade and travel route has been shut for more than a week due to a dispute over Afghanistan's construction of a border post. Thousands are stranded, worsening harsh winter conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a renewed escalation of tensions, Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged gunfire at the Torkham border crossing overnight, officials confirmed on Monday. This vital route has been closed for 11 days over disagreements regarding Afghanistan's construction of a new border post.

The exchange of fire reportedly started when Taliban security forces allegedly opened fire unprovoked, prompting a response from Pakistani personnel. Despite the alarming incursion, no casualties have been reported on either side.

Thousands of trucks and vehicles remain stranded in the area, further complicating trade and travel at this critical juncture between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan, particularly as harsh winter conditions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

