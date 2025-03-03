Tensions Flare: Border Dispute Continues as Pakistani and Afghan Forces Trade Fire

In a renewed escalation of tensions, Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged gunfire at the Torkham border crossing overnight, officials confirmed on Monday. This vital route has been closed for 11 days over disagreements regarding Afghanistan's construction of a new border post.

The exchange of fire reportedly started when Taliban security forces allegedly opened fire unprovoked, prompting a response from Pakistani personnel. Despite the alarming incursion, no casualties have been reported on either side.

Thousands of trucks and vehicles remain stranded in the area, further complicating trade and travel at this critical juncture between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan, particularly as harsh winter conditions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)