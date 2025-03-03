Left Menu

Nations Explore Truce Options to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

France’s President Macron proposed a one-month truce to halt fighting between Russia and Ukraine, focusing on air, sea, and energy infrastructure. Various nations, including Britain and France, are considering options to resolve the conflict. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman withheld specific details on the possible measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

France's President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a one-month truce aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The proposed ceasefire would focus on halting activities in the air, at sea, and on essential energy infrastructure.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman confirmed that Britain, along with other nations, is examining various options to bring an end to the war, following Macron's proposal.

Despite the possibilities being explored, Starmer's spokesman refrained from providing any detailed commentary on the options under consideration, leaving the situation fluid and open to further diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

