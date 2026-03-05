Macron Calls for De-escalation in Lebanon Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday that he has been in communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam regarding the escalating situation in Lebanon. Macron emphasized the need for de-escalation during these discussions.

In a statement posted to social media platform X, Macron cautioned that Hezbollah's strategy of escalation is a significant error, one that jeopardizes the stability of the entire region. His remarks highlight the urgency for diplomatic interventions to prevent further conflict.

Macron's proactive diplomatic efforts aim to mitigate the tensions in the Middle East, demonstrating France's commitment to regional peace and stability amid a climate of heightened geopolitical friction.