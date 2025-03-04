Economic Stakes: A New Security Strategy for Ukraine

In a recent interview with Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized that securing Washington's economic interest in Ukraine is the optimal strategy to ensure the country's protection against future Russian invasions. He suggested that economic engagement would serve as a more effective security guarantee than military deployment.

Vance stated, "If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine." He highlighted economic investment as a strategic alternative that could offer sustainable peace and deterrence.

Criticizing traditional military interventions, Vance dismissed the efficacy of deploying troops from nations inexperienced in conflict, proposing that economic stakes present a stronger deterrent to Russian aggression while fostering international collaboration on Ukraine's future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)