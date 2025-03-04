Taiwan's Strategic Semiconductor Moves: Balancing Local Innovation and U.S. Expansion

The Taiwan government has affirmed its support for TSMC's ambitious $100 billion investment plan in the United States, while stressing that the latest semiconductor technology will remain in Taiwan, according to a statement issued by the presidential office on Tuesday.

TSMC's expansive plan includes constructing five additional chip manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the coming years. This announcement was made jointly by TSMC's CEO and former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, signaling a significant boost in the semiconductor industry's infrastructure in the United States.

The move reflects Taiwan's strategic approach in balancing the retention of its most advanced technological capabilities with international business expansion, reinforcing its pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)