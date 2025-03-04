Taiwan's Strategic Semiconductor Moves: Balancing Local Innovation and U.S. Expansion
Taiwan's government pledges support for TSMC's $100 billion U.S. investment in semiconductor facilities while retaining cutting-edge technology locally. The initiative involves constructing five new chip facilities in America, as CEO announced with former U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal underscores a strategic balance between local innovation and international expansion.
The Taiwan government has affirmed its support for TSMC's ambitious $100 billion investment plan in the United States, while stressing that the latest semiconductor technology will remain in Taiwan, according to a statement issued by the presidential office on Tuesday.
TSMC's expansive plan includes constructing five additional chip manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the coming years. This announcement was made jointly by TSMC's CEO and former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, signaling a significant boost in the semiconductor industry's infrastructure in the United States.
The move reflects Taiwan's strategic approach in balancing the retention of its most advanced technological capabilities with international business expansion, reinforcing its pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain.
