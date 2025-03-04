Bihar Budget 2025-26: A Controversial Path to Development
The Bihar Budget 2025-26, unveiled with a 13.6% hike, aims to develop various sectors. Union Minister Giriraj Singh praises its inclusive focus, while opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes it as 'hollow.' The budget marks the ruling government's final financial plan before upcoming state elections.
The Bihar government has presented a substantial Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, featuring a significant increase from the previous year's allocation. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary introduced the budget, emphasizing its focus on comprehensive development across various sectors.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh lauded the budget for its inclusive approach, highlighting the expansion of sports, college, and medical facilities in every block, alongside doubled scholarships for SC/ST children. He portrayed it as a blueprint for all-around development.
However, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav openly criticized the ruling National Democratic Alliance, labeling the budget as 'hollow' and insufficient in addressing critical issues like migration, education, and industry. He also pointed out the government's failure to meet demands for female financial assistance under the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana.'
