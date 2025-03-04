Sule Questions Delay in Munde's Resignation Amid Murder Case

Supriya Sule criticized the extensive delay in Dhananjay Munde's resignation over a murder case involving a sarpanch. The NCP leader raised questions about why it took 84 days for the Maharashtra cabinet member to step down.

Sule pointed out discrepancies in the reasons cited for Munde's resignation, which ranged from moral grounds to health issues, while Munde himself mentioned conscience and medical reasons.

Amid growing opposition pressure and shocking evidence, Sule demanded a thorough investigation and intends to discuss the case with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)