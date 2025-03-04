Sule Questions Delay in Munde's Resignation Amid Murder Case
NCP leader Supriya Sule criticizes the 84-day delay in Dhananjay Munde's resignation over his alleged involvement in a murder case. Sule demands a transparent investigation into the killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Opposition pressure grew after shocking evidence surfaced, and MPs seek intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Supriya Sule criticized the extensive delay in Dhananjay Munde's resignation over a murder case involving a sarpanch. The NCP leader raised questions about why it took 84 days for the Maharashtra cabinet member to step down.
Sule pointed out discrepancies in the reasons cited for Munde's resignation, which ranged from moral grounds to health issues, while Munde himself mentioned conscience and medical reasons.
Amid growing opposition pressure and shocking evidence, Sule demanded a thorough investigation and intends to discuss the case with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure justice.
