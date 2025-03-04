China's Steadfast Pursuit: Strengthening Sovereignty Through Defence
China signaled a potential increase in its defence budget, emphasizing the importance of strength in safeguarding peace and sovereignty. The country plans to present its expenditure details to the National People’s Congress. China's defence budget remains a topic of international scrutiny amidst rapid military advancements.
- Country:
- China
On Tuesday, China indicated a possible increase in its defence budget, which ranks second only to the United States, underscoring the belief that peace and sovereignty can only be safeguarded through strength.
The specific details of China's defence expenditure are set to be revealed in the main budget when Premier Li Qiang addresses the National People's Congress (NPC) on Wednesday.
While last year's defence budget saw a 7.2% rise to approximately USD 232 billion, over three times that of India, China's military modernization efforts including building new aircraft carriers and advanced naval ships have drawn both global attention and skepticism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- defence
- budget
- military
- modernization
- sovereignty
- strength
- peace
- security
- international
ALSO READ
Macron's Crucial EU Summit: Strengthening Europe's Stance Amid US Uncertainty
Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach
Asia Markets Surge as Hong Kong Tech Shines, Yen Strengthens on Strong Japanese Growth
Strengthening Economic Ties: Dmitriev Meets U.S. Delegation
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: New Envoys Present Credentials