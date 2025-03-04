China's Steadfast Pursuit: Strengthening Sovereignty Through Defence

On Tuesday, China indicated a possible increase in its defence budget, which ranks second only to the United States, underscoring the belief that peace and sovereignty can only be safeguarded through strength.

The specific details of China's defence expenditure are set to be revealed in the main budget when Premier Li Qiang addresses the National People's Congress (NPC) on Wednesday.

While last year's defence budget saw a 7.2% rise to approximately USD 232 billion, over three times that of India, China's military modernization efforts including building new aircraft carriers and advanced naval ships have drawn both global attention and skepticism.

