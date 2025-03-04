BJP Demands Congress Explanation on Karnataka CM Residence Renovation

The BJP has urged the Congress to clarify whether the proper financial procedures were followed for the renovation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence.

According to BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, media reports indicate that the reconstruction is proceeding without the necessary financial approvals, reminiscent of the controversial renovation of Delhi's chief minister's residence.

Trivedi also criticized the Congress government for its alleged corruption, highlighting accusations from the Karnataka State Contractors' Association about misappropriated funds and broken promises.

