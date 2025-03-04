Left Menu

BJP Demands Congress Explanation on Karnataka CM Residence Renovation

The BJP has called for the Congress to address concerns about the alleged unauthorized renovation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence, questioning the lack of financial approval. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has likened it to Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal' incident, while raising corruption allegations related to the state's contractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:55 IST
BJP Demands Congress Explanation on Karnataka CM Residence Renovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has urged the Congress to clarify whether the proper financial procedures were followed for the renovation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence.

According to BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, media reports indicate that the reconstruction is proceeding without the necessary financial approvals, reminiscent of the controversial renovation of Delhi's chief minister's residence.

Trivedi also criticized the Congress government for its alleged corruption, highlighting accusations from the Karnataka State Contractors' Association about misappropriated funds and broken promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025