BJP Demands Congress Explanation on Karnataka CM Residence Renovation
The BJP has called for the Congress to address concerns about the alleged unauthorized renovation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence, questioning the lack of financial approval. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has likened it to Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal' incident, while raising corruption allegations related to the state's contractors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP has urged the Congress to clarify whether the proper financial procedures were followed for the renovation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence.
According to BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, media reports indicate that the reconstruction is proceeding without the necessary financial approvals, reminiscent of the controversial renovation of Delhi's chief minister's residence.
Trivedi also criticized the Congress government for its alleged corruption, highlighting accusations from the Karnataka State Contractors' Association about misappropriated funds and broken promises.
