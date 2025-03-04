Left Menu

France's Nuclear Shield: Macron's Offer to Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed willingness to discuss nuclear deterrence with European allies, amid concerns raised by former US President Trump. France, possessing the EU's only nuclear arsenal, aims to reassure European NATO members. Macron's proposal has ignited political debates at home, particularly from far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, has announced readiness to engage in discussions about nuclear deterrence with European allies, especially after the unsettling comments of former US President Donald Trump regarding NATO and Ukraine's defense.

This proposition, long on the table, gains fresh urgency as European nations reassess their reliance on US defense assurances. Macron's approach strengthens the notion of France as a key player in European security amid concerns of American retreat.

The internal political scene in France has reacted sharply to Macron's nuclear sharing concept, with Marine Le Pen criticizing it as undermining national autonomy. Despite controversies, Macron maintains that France's nuclear deterrent is crucial to Europe's security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

