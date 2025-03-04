AAP Challenges BJP on Women's Financial Aid Promise
The AAP staged a protest demanding clarity from the BJP-led Delhi government regarding the promised Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women by March 8. AAP leaders criticized delays, while BJP defended their commitment. With International Women's Day nearing, tensions rise over unfulfilled electoral promises to women.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding clarity from the BJP-led Delhi government regarding the promised Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women by International Women's Day on March 8.
Led by former Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MLAs, the demonstration took place outside the Mandi House metro station. Atishi questioned the BJP government over delays in implementing the scheme, asking if the promise will be fulfilled or remain a slogan.
Delhi BJP responded, with spokesperson Virendra Sachdeva emphasizing the commitment to promises made in the 2025 Assembly Sankalp Patra, including the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna. Meanwhile, AAP intensified calls for a clear timeline as the March 8 deadline approaches.
