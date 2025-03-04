Left Menu

AAP Challenges BJP on Women's Financial Aid Promise

The AAP staged a protest demanding clarity from the BJP-led Delhi government regarding the promised Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women by March 8. AAP leaders criticized delays, while BJP defended their commitment. With International Women's Day nearing, tensions rise over unfulfilled electoral promises to women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:56 IST
AAP Challenges BJP on Women's Financial Aid Promise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding clarity from the BJP-led Delhi government regarding the promised Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women by International Women's Day on March 8.

Led by former Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MLAs, the demonstration took place outside the Mandi House metro station. Atishi questioned the BJP government over delays in implementing the scheme, asking if the promise will be fulfilled or remain a slogan.

Delhi BJP responded, with spokesperson Virendra Sachdeva emphasizing the commitment to promises made in the 2025 Assembly Sankalp Patra, including the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna. Meanwhile, AAP intensified calls for a clear timeline as the March 8 deadline approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025