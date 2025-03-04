Vance's Controversial Comments Spark Diplomatic Tension

Vice President JD Vance's recent comments on a US-Ukraine critical minerals deal have sparked tensions with key allies in the UK and France. Vance argued that the economic pact would offer a superior security guarantee against Russia compared to deploying foreign troops in Ukraine.

His remarks, especially the phrase 'some random country,' offended British and French officials who felt their past military contributions alongside American forces were being dismissed. Both countries are pushing for a peacekeeping force to prevent Russian aggression post-conflict.

Amid criticism, including from politicians like Nigel Farage, Vance clarified that he did not name any country specifically and acknowledged the bravery of UK and French forces. However, this diplomatic row highlights ongoing debates over Ukraine's security strategy and the role of international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)