Egypt's $53 Billion Reconstruction Plan for Gaza: A Path to Stability?

Arab leaders have adopted an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza, budgeted at $53 billion, emphasizing the avoidance of Palestinian displacement. This move contrasts with U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for the region, dubbed the 'Middle East Riviera.'

The Egyptian proposal received a warm reception from Hamas, but drew criticism from Israel. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed confidence in Trump's potential to achieve peace, while highlighting pivotal questions about Gaza's future governance and funding for reconstruction.

Sisi outlined Egypt's collaborative effort with Palestinians to form an independent, professional committee for Gaza's interim governance. This committee will oversee humanitarian aid and manage Gaza's affairs temporarily, facilitating the eventual return of the Palestinian Authority. The inclusion of the Palestinian Authority remains a contentious point, with Israel expressing discontent about Hamas's unchanged status in the plan.

