Trump's Controversial Congress Address: Trade Wars, Ukraine Deals, and Federal Overhauls

President Donald Trump is set to address Congress, marking his first speech since taking office amidst significant shifts in U.S. foreign policy. This comes after his recent decisions, including the imposition of severe tariffs on allies like Mexico, Canada, and China, causing notable volatility in the markets.

Trump's announcement might signal the signing of a rare minerals agreement with Ukraine, aligning with his broader peace objectives in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified no signing is expected, unsettling those hoping for resolution.

Domestically, Trump's address is anticipated to tackle the renewal of the American dream, focusing on border security, federal government downsizing, and economic policies, all amidst divided public opinion, particularly around his handling of the cost of living and the economy.

