Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Myanmar's military chief, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, to discuss bolstering relations amid Western sanctions. Myanmar relies on Russian support for arms and international backing as it faces internal conflict and isolation. The two countries have deepened military and nuclear cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 05:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in crucial talks with Myanmar's military leader, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, as the latter seeks to strengthen ties with Moscow in the face of Western isolation and sanctions.

Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, making his fourth visit to Russia since his military seized power in February 2021, aimed to fortify cooperation with a key ally. The Western sanctions, imposed in response to the coup and resulting civilian conflict, have pushed Myanmar to seek stronger ties with Russia, a major arms supplier.

Putin highlighted the growing bilateral trade and international cooperation between the two nations while expressing gratitude for Myanmar's support and gifts, including baby elephants. The talks included discussions on nuclear power developments, emphasizing the strategic alliance crucial for Myanmar's present regime.

