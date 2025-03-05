Political Fashion Statement: Pink Protests at Trump's Congressional Address

In a can't-miss congressional address, President Donald Trump reignited political debates while spurring unexpected fashion protests. Six weeks into his term, he navigates policies challenging long-standing U.S. traditions.

The speech was marked by disruptive moments, including a fashion-forward protest as dozens of Democratic women dressed in pink, echoing the tone of past symbolic gestures during presidential addresses. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined this demonstration, emphasizing silent dissent amidst Trump's speech.

While Trump focused on economic grievances, particularly inflation and egg prices, his solutions appeared scant. He introduced Elon Musk in efforts to mitigate fraud, a claim yet unverified. Meanwhile, Trump's varying approval ratings suggest challenges in reshaping public perceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)