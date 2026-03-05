Italy Shields Economy Amid Middle East Crisis Impact

Italy is implementing strategies to safeguard its economy and households from the repercussions of the Middle East crisis, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced on Thursday.

Addressing parliament, Tajani noted the economic consequences of rising oil and gas prices and increased insurance premiums on maritime routes due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

He emphasized Italy's commitment to stabilizing Mediterranean partners through the Mattei Plan, focusing on supporting nations vulnerable to cereal price hikes while recognizing the Gulf's essential role in Italy's trade landscape.

