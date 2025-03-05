Left Menu

Justice Served: Suspect in 2021 Abbey Gate Attack Apprehended

President Trump announced the arrest of the individual linked to the 2021 attack that killed 13 U.S. service members during the Afghanistan withdrawal. The arrest, made with Pakistan's help, involves extraditing the suspect, Mohammad Sharifullah, to the U.S. to face justice, as confirmed by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:53 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the arrest of the individual allegedly responsible for the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal attack that claimed 13 U.S. service members' lives. The suspect, apprehended with assistance from Pakistan, is reportedly on his way to the U.S. for legal proceedings.

In an address to Congress, Trump revealed the breakthrough but withheld further specifics. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the unnamed suspect would be taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement agencies, including the Justice Department, FBI, and CIA.

The White House confirmed that Mohammad Sharifullah, implicated in planning the attack at Abbey Gate, is being extradited to the U.S., as CNN reported. Bondi expressed hope that this arrest would bring closure to the families of the fallen service members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

