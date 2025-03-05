AAP Protests Against Delayed Implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana
AAP demonstrators, led by Rituraj Jha, staged protests at ITO Flyover over delays in the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana promised by PM Modi, cutting it close to Women's Day. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hosted a public event amid anticipation and political demands for the scheme's activation.
- Country:
- India
In a push against the Delhi government's apparent procrastination, AAP leader Rituraj Jha and fellow party volunteers set up a protest banner at the ITO Flyover on Wednesday. The demonstration took aim at the BJP-led administration's delay in rolling out the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme that promises monthly financial aid to women.
During an interview with ANI, Jha highlighted a past promise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured Delhi's women of receiving Rs 2,500 in their bank accounts by March 8th, in recognition of Women's Day. According to Jha, the women of Delhi are anxiously awaiting the fulfillment of this pledge.
Moreover, on Tuesday, Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, supported by AAP members, criticized the governing bodies while emphasizing that their activity was not a protest but an expression of anticipation for an assurance from the Prime Minister. The week also saw Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engage with citizens during a lively public event, reflecting a bustling political scene in anticipation of action on the scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Protest
- Delhi
- Modi
- Schemes
- Mahila Samriddhi Yojana
- Women's Day
- Rekha Gupta
- Atishi
- PNM
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Revamps Social Schemes with Major Cabinet Decisions
BJP's Empowerment Initiatives for Women in Delhi: Launch of New Schemes
Himachal's Discontent: A Battle Over Pension Schemes and Federal Support
Karnataka's Guarantee Schemes Under Fire: Delays and Political Criticism
MSRTC Faces Daily Losses Due to Discount Schemes