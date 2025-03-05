Left Menu

AAP Protests Against Delayed Implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

AAP demonstrators, led by Rituraj Jha, staged protests at ITO Flyover over delays in the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana promised by PM Modi, cutting it close to Women's Day. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hosted a public event amid anticipation and political demands for the scheme's activation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:28 IST
AAP Protests Against Delayed Implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana
AAP protests against non-implementation of Mahila Samman Yojna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a push against the Delhi government's apparent procrastination, AAP leader Rituraj Jha and fellow party volunteers set up a protest banner at the ITO Flyover on Wednesday. The demonstration took aim at the BJP-led administration's delay in rolling out the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme that promises monthly financial aid to women.

During an interview with ANI, Jha highlighted a past promise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured Delhi's women of receiving Rs 2,500 in their bank accounts by March 8th, in recognition of Women's Day. According to Jha, the women of Delhi are anxiously awaiting the fulfillment of this pledge.

Moreover, on Tuesday, Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, supported by AAP members, criticized the governing bodies while emphasizing that their activity was not a protest but an expression of anticipation for an assurance from the Prime Minister. The week also saw Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engage with citizens during a lively public event, reflecting a bustling political scene in anticipation of action on the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025