AAP Protests Against Delayed Implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

In a push against the Delhi government's apparent procrastination, AAP leader Rituraj Jha and fellow party volunteers set up a protest banner at the ITO Flyover on Wednesday. The demonstration took aim at the BJP-led administration's delay in rolling out the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme that promises monthly financial aid to women.

During an interview with ANI, Jha highlighted a past promise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured Delhi's women of receiving Rs 2,500 in their bank accounts by March 8th, in recognition of Women's Day. According to Jha, the women of Delhi are anxiously awaiting the fulfillment of this pledge.

Moreover, on Tuesday, Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, supported by AAP members, criticized the governing bodies while emphasizing that their activity was not a protest but an expression of anticipation for an assurance from the Prime Minister. The week also saw Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engage with citizens during a lively public event, reflecting a bustling political scene in anticipation of action on the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)