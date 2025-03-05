Trump's Turn: A Potential Shift in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

On Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced receiving a correspondence from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who conveyed Ukraine's willingness to negotiate peace with Russia. The announcement signaled a potential shift in the ongoing conflict that has embroiled the region since Russia's invasion began.

Trump stated his administration had been in serious talks with Russia, and highlighted that Ukraine was prepared to enter peace negotiations. Additionally, a potential minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine emerged as a topic of discussion, though its details remain elusive amid halted U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The situation has cast a spotlight on Europe's role, as leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron express support for Ukraine. In contrast, figures such as French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou criticize the suspension of U.S. aid, labeling it as a betrayal and a potential catalyst for surrender.

(With inputs from agencies.)