Call for Justice Intensifies: Investigation Urged in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
Following the resignation of NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, demands for a thorough investigation into the Beed sarpanch murder case have surfaced. Rohit Pawar has emphasized the need to include Munde's name as a co-accused amid suspicions surrounding aide Valmik Karad's alleged involvement and wealth.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as Nationalist Congress Party MLA Dhananjay Munde tendered his resignation amidst a storm of controversy. Calls for a detailed investigation into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh have been rejuvenated, with NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar asserting the urgency to scrutinize Munde's possible involvement.
Pawar has hinted at potential wrongdoing, insisting that Minister Munde's name should feature as a co-accused in the ongoing case, following allegations concerning his aide, Valmik Karad. Speculations are rife due to Karad's reported extensive assets and purported linkages to the murder incident.
Echoing a growing chorus for transparency, Pawar mentioned previous accusations of extortion meetings allegedly held at Munde's residence. With Munde no longer serving as a minister, pressure mounts on governmental authorities to pursue all leads for a transparent probe, as confirmed by Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis in accepting Munde's resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation, Orders Enquiry
Delta Jet's Dramatic Flip: Investigations Underway in Toronto Crash
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation
SC asks influencer Ranveer Allahbadia to cooperate in probe of FIRs lodged in Maharashtra, Assam over his alleged distasteful comments.
Patel Engineering Secures Major Irrigation Project in Maharashtra