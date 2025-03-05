Call for Justice Intensifies: Investigation Urged in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as Nationalist Congress Party MLA Dhananjay Munde tendered his resignation amidst a storm of controversy. Calls for a detailed investigation into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh have been rejuvenated, with NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar asserting the urgency to scrutinize Munde's possible involvement.

Pawar has hinted at potential wrongdoing, insisting that Minister Munde's name should feature as a co-accused in the ongoing case, following allegations concerning his aide, Valmik Karad. Speculations are rife due to Karad's reported extensive assets and purported linkages to the murder incident.

Echoing a growing chorus for transparency, Pawar mentioned previous accusations of extortion meetings allegedly held at Munde's residence. With Munde no longer serving as a minister, pressure mounts on governmental authorities to pursue all leads for a transparent probe, as confirmed by Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis in accepting Munde's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)