Left Menu

Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, structured in phases, faces challenges as Israel imposes a blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza, hindering progress to phase two. Netanyahu's government aims to extend phase one while maintaining pressure on Hamas. US backing and regional dynamics complicate the path to lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:32 IST
Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

When Israel signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza, it was a glimmer of hope for progress in the region. However, as phase one of the deal concluded on March 1, tensions surfaced as Israel imposed a blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza, complicating the path to subsequent phases.

The Netanyahu government, supported by the US, is maneuvering to extend phase one while applying pressure on Hamas, aiming for the return of hostages without triggering phase two, which demands Israeli military withdrawal and a return of Palestinian governance.

The international community watches closely as regional dynamics and internal politics shape the fragile ceasefire. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, overshadowed by the complex interplay of regional interests and power struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025