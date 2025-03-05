Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge

When Israel signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza, it was a glimmer of hope for progress in the region. However, as phase one of the deal concluded on March 1, tensions surfaced as Israel imposed a blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza, complicating the path to subsequent phases.

The Netanyahu government, supported by the US, is maneuvering to extend phase one while applying pressure on Hamas, aiming for the return of hostages without triggering phase two, which demands Israeli military withdrawal and a return of Palestinian governance.

The international community watches closely as regional dynamics and internal politics shape the fragile ceasefire. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, overshadowed by the complex interplay of regional interests and power struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)