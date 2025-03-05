Left Menu

A Night of Protest: Al Green's Fiery Stand Against Presidential Address

Democratic Rep. Al Green made headlines as he was ejected from Congress for protesting during President Trump's address. Despite facing censure, Green defended his stance against cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. His bold move continues his history of standing against presidential policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:30 IST
A Night of Protest: Al Green's Fiery Stand Against Presidential Address
protest
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic turn of events during President Donald Trump's congressional address, Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas was ejected from the chamber. Green's protest against proposed cuts to Medicaid and other key programs set a defiant tone, illustrating his commitment to advocacy for vulnerable citizens.

Unfazed by the disciplinary actions, including a call for censure by House leaders, Green claimed his actions were necessary to express opposition to the president's mandate. His protest echoed historical outbursts by other lawmakers, though none have resulted in such immediate removal from the hall.

Green has a storied history as a legislative figure unafraid to challenge presidential decisions. From introducing impeachment articles against Trump in 2017 and 2019 to arriving straight from a hospital to vote in Congress, Green has consistently demonstrated his readiness to confront policies he perceives as unjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025