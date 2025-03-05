A Night of Protest: Al Green's Fiery Stand Against Presidential Address

In a dramatic turn of events during President Donald Trump's congressional address, Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas was ejected from the chamber. Green's protest against proposed cuts to Medicaid and other key programs set a defiant tone, illustrating his commitment to advocacy for vulnerable citizens.

Unfazed by the disciplinary actions, including a call for censure by House leaders, Green claimed his actions were necessary to express opposition to the president's mandate. His protest echoed historical outbursts by other lawmakers, though none have resulted in such immediate removal from the hall.

Green has a storied history as a legislative figure unafraid to challenge presidential decisions. From introducing impeachment articles against Trump in 2017 and 2019 to arriving straight from a hospital to vote in Congress, Green has consistently demonstrated his readiness to confront policies he perceives as unjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)