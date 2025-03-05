Left Menu

Maharashtra MLA Suspended Over Controversial Aurangzeb Remarks

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has been suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly's budget session after his remarks on the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb sparked controversy. Azmi defended his statement, claiming it was misrepresented, and expressed willingness to apologize. The incident has been politicized, with a zero FIR lodged against him by a Shiv Sena MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:49 IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events during Maharashtra's budget session, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for remarks made about Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Azmi's comments, considered hurtful to the dignity of the House, prompted a proposal for suspension by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, which was approved.

Azmi reportedly described Aurangzeb as not a 'cruel administrator,' emphasizing his temple-building efforts and stating that the conflicts between Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were administrative rather than religious. Azmi later expressed regret over his words, claiming they were twisted, and offered to retract them if they caused offense.

Following the backlash, a zero FIR was filed against Azmi in Thane, later transferred to Mumbai. The controversy has political undertones, with the BJP accusing members of the INDIA bloc of attempting to glorify Aurangzeb. Azmi suggested the debate is detracting from legislative proceedings and harming Maharashtra's public interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

