In a groundbreaking fiscal move, Germany's political parties have unveiled plans for a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund, aiming to reshape the nation's economy and defence strategy.

The government's proposed overhaul of borrowing restrictions marks a shift in economic policy, as leaders face mounting pressures from global political dynamics.

This strategic pivot seeks to boost Germany's military readiness and economic growth, countering the potential realignment of international alliances precipitated by recent geopolitical events.

