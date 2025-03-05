Aiyar's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Over Rajiv Gandhi's Academic Past and 1962 Indo-China Conflict

In a recent social media post, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video featuring ex-Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar. The video shows Aiyar questioning the academic credentials of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who reportedly faced academic failures at Cambridge and Imperial College London.

This commentary comes amid a series of controversial statements by Aiyar, including referring to the 1962 Indo-China war as an "alleged Chinese invasion." His comments were made during a book launch event for 'Nehru's First Recruits: The Diplomats Who Built Independent India's Foreign Policy', authored by Kallol Bhattacherjee.

Malviya's post and Aiyar's remarks have ignited discussions about Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and India's historical conflicts with China. The book enlightening these debates excavates crucial narratives of the diplomats who navigated India's foreign policy post-Independence, contextualizing the oft-discussed 1962 Indo-China war.

(With inputs from agencies.)