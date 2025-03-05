Left Menu

Aiyar's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Over Rajiv Gandhi's Academic Past and 1962 Indo-China Conflict

A BJP leader highlighted former Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's claims questioning Rajiv Gandhi's education. Aiyar's remarks about the 1962 Indo-China war as an 'alleged invasion' also sparked debate. A book event deepened discussions on India’s first diplomats and the historic conflict, exploring their roles in shaping foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:26 IST
Amit Malviya and Mani Shankar Aiyar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent social media post, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video featuring ex-Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar. The video shows Aiyar questioning the academic credentials of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who reportedly faced academic failures at Cambridge and Imperial College London.

This commentary comes amid a series of controversial statements by Aiyar, including referring to the 1962 Indo-China war as an "alleged Chinese invasion." His comments were made during a book launch event for 'Nehru's First Recruits: The Diplomats Who Built Independent India's Foreign Policy', authored by Kallol Bhattacherjee.

Malviya's post and Aiyar's remarks have ignited discussions about Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and India's historical conflicts with China. The book enlightening these debates excavates crucial narratives of the diplomats who navigated India's foreign policy post-Independence, contextualizing the oft-discussed 1962 Indo-China war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

