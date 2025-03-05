Left Menu

Musk's Social Media Criticism Sparks Concerns Over Judicial Safety

Elon Musk's repeated social media attacks on federal judges, calling them 'corrupt' and 'radical,' have led to rising threats against the judiciary. Legal experts warn such rhetoric undermines judicial independence. U.S. Marshals have heightened security measures. The White House condemns threats but maintains no stance on judge impeachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:41 IST
Musk

Elon Musk, known for his outspoken nature, has once again sparked controversy with over 30 social media posts criticizing federal judges, whom he labels as 'corrupt' and 'radical'. These remarks have coincided with a rise in threats against members of the judiciary, prompting U.S. Marshals to warn judges of heightened security risks.

Reports highlight that Musk, alongside other Trump allies, has called for the impeachment of judges who obstruct efforts to reduce the federal workforce. Legal experts caution that such attacks threaten the judicial independence vital to the democratic framework, raising the stakes in an already tense political environment.

The White House has stated that threats to judges are unacceptable, reinforcing the importance of lawful avenues for dispute resolution. Despite political differences, the escalating animosity and calls for violence against judges pose a significant risk to the rule of law and the safety of judicial figures across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

