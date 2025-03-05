Panama Canal Controversy: U.S. Claims Spark Diplomatic Dispute

In a heated statement, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino countered U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of 'reclaiming' the Panama Canal. Mulino accused Trump of lying in his address to Congress.

The controversial claim followed a high-profile acquisition announcement of CK Hutchison's Panama Canal assets by U.S. firm BlackRock.

This latest diplomatic spat underscores the sensitive nature of infrastructure control in Central America and its geopolitical implications.

