Panama Canal Controversy: U.S. Claims Spark Diplomatic Dispute

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino refuted U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that the U.S. administration was 'reclaiming' the Panama Canal. Trump's comments followed a BlackRock-led deal to acquire HK conglomerate CK Hutchison's port business, which includes assets along the canal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:49 IST
Panama Canal Controversy: U.S. Claims Spark Diplomatic Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heated statement, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino countered U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of 'reclaiming' the Panama Canal. Mulino accused Trump of lying in his address to Congress.

The controversial claim followed a high-profile acquisition announcement of CK Hutchison's Panama Canal assets by U.S. firm BlackRock.

This latest diplomatic spat underscores the sensitive nature of infrastructure control in Central America and its geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

