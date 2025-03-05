Germany's Greens Hold Key to Debt Reform

Germany's Green Party is set to negotiate intensely before potentially lending their crucial backing to debt reforms suggested by the conservatives and Social Democrats, according to parliamentary co-leader Katharina Droege.

With conservatives and SPD aiming to form a government post-election, the Greens' support is essential to secure the two-thirds parliamentary majority necessary for passing reforms to the debt brake and for establishing a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund.

Droege stated, "Whether we will ultimately approve these constitutional amendments remains open," highlighting the Greens' existing policy stance and need for thorough assessment.

