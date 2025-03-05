Left Menu

Germany's Greens Hold Key to Debt Reform

Germany's Green Party is crucial in backing proposed debt reforms by conservatives and Social Democrats. With a two-thirds parliamentary majority required, negotiations continue as Greens ponder support for infrastructure funding. Their approval remains uncertain, with internal policy considerations at play.

  • Germany

Germany's Green Party is set to negotiate intensely before potentially lending their crucial backing to debt reforms suggested by the conservatives and Social Democrats, according to parliamentary co-leader Katharina Droege.

With conservatives and SPD aiming to form a government post-election, the Greens' support is essential to secure the two-thirds parliamentary majority necessary for passing reforms to the debt brake and for establishing a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund.

Droege stated, "Whether we will ultimately approve these constitutional amendments remains open," highlighting the Greens' existing policy stance and need for thorough assessment.

