Rahul Gandhi meets Dharavi leather hub workers in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Thursday visited the Dharavi leather hub in Mumbai and interacted with leather industry workers.

The visit was aimed at understanding the challenges faced by the leather hub workforce, a Congress leader said.

Among the manufacturing units Gandhi visited is Chamar Studio, set up by Sudheer Rajbhar.

Dharavi is one of the largest leather hubs in the world, with more than 20,000 leather manufacturing units, employing more than one lakh workers.

"Gandhi interacted with the leather industry workers in Dharavi and sought to understand their issues. He also interacted with the entrepreneurs there," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi, who reached Mumbai from Delhi, will stay in the city for the night, and will leave for Ahmedabad on Friday morning, he said.

There is no scheduled meeting with Congress party leaders in the evening in Mumbai, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

