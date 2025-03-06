Left Menu

Why was AAP govt sleeping for 3 years: Sirsa on anti-drugs drive in Punjab

Delhi minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab over its ongoing anti-drugs campaign and asked why it had been sleeping for the last three years.He also slammed the government for deploying a cavalcade of vehicles upon the arrival of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his 10-day Vipassana session in Hoshiarpur.On February 28, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann set a three-month deadline to make Punjab drug-free.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:55 IST
Why was AAP govt sleeping for 3 years: Sirsa on anti-drugs drive in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab over its ongoing anti-drugs campaign and asked why it had been ''sleeping'' for the last three years.

He also slammed the government for deploying a cavalcade of vehicles upon the arrival of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his 10-day Vipassana session in Hoshiarpur.

On February 28, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann set a three-month deadline to make Punjab drug-free. On February 27, he set up a five-member sub-committee of cabinet ministers to monitor the ongoing drive against the drug menace in the state.

Addressing the media here, Sirsa said, ''I am surprised that for the past three years, this government has been sleeping. Drugs have reached schools. Now they are saying they have strongly attacked the drug problem. Where were you for the past three years?'' Drug smugglers and unscrupulous travel agents, who duped many people, have been ''ruling the roost'' in the AAP regime in the state, he charged.

Mann is concerned about sending a cavalcade of 50 vehicles for Kejriwal in Punjab but is least bothered about taking action against drug smugglers and unscrupulous travel agents, he said.

''I want to ask Mann that where was the JCB machine (being used to demolish properties of drug smugglers) rusting for the past three years,'' Sirsa said.

He further asked why the AAP only thought of this ''zordar vaar'' (strong action against drugs) only after losing the Delhi Assembly polls.

''They want to show Arvind Kejriwal as a messiah who fled from Delhi. They want to show that Kejriwal has now arrived in Punjab and work has started and an attack on drugs has commenced. This is the strategy of Kejriwal,'' said Sirsa.

As part of the government's crackdown on the drug menace, action is also being taken against drug peddlers. In some cases, their properties have been demolished.

Sirsa also accused the previous AAP government in Delhi of ''destroying'' the national capital in the past 10 years.

He claimed a cavalcade of 50 vehicles with 100 commandos, a fire brigade and an ambulance were deployed for Kejriwal upon his arrival in Hoshiarpur.

Kejriwal reached Hoshiarpur on Tuesday for a 10-day Vipassana session at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre (DDVC) in Anandgarh village.

To a question on the ongoing farmers' agitation, Sirsa said their demands should be addressed.

He also condemned the breach of security of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in London. ''It is an unfortunate incident,'' he said.

As Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House after concluding an interactive session at the institute, home to Royal Institute of International Affairs, on Wednesday evening, a pro-Khalistani protester attempted to break barricades while some others were shouting anti-India slogans.

To a question on the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, Sirsa said the BJP fought the 2022 assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls alone. ''In future also, we will go it alone,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025