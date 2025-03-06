'Tejashwi is like kid, reads out whatever is handed to him': Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday sought to berate Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav by likening him to a 'baua' (kid) who reads out whatever is handed to him.

Choudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio, made the remark in the state assembly during a debate on the budget presented earlier this week.

''He (Tejashwi) does not know what (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar ji has done for the development of Bihar. He lacks knowledge... He is like a 'baua' (kid) who reads out whatever is handed to him.

''He is 36 years old and Nitish ji is 74. But I can say with full confidence that he cannot match the energy of Nitish Kumar. Nitish ji can work four times more than him,'' Choudhary, a senior BJP leader, said.

There is no comparison between what Nitish Kumar has done for Bihar in the last 20 years and the ''misrule'' of (RJD president) Lalu Prasad, Choudhary asserted.

''These days, a king is not born from the womb of a queen. Voters decide who will be their representative. Nitish Kumar has nurtured Bihar for 20 years and will continue to do so in the future. During RJD's rule in Bihar, only singing and dancing used to take place... there used to be no talk of development,'' he alleged.

''These people (of RJD) just keep spreading lies. I don't know what data or which book they are reading,'' he said.

Attacking the RJD over its claim that it was because of Yadav that jobs were provided during the Mahagathbandhan rule, with Nitish Kumar at the helm, Choudhary said, ''They don't have any knowledge about the Constitution. It is the CM who takes decisions in the government. Jobs were given by Nitish Kumar, not RJD.'' The NDA government in the state is committed to the welfare of the state, he asserted.

''Our CM has already announced that the state government will provide 50 lakh jobs (12 lakh government jobs and 38 lakh other employment) to the youth in the state by the end of this year. We have already provided 30 lakh employment opportunities and 9.5 lakh government jobs so far,'' he added.

