Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present his record 16th budget on March 7

Ahead of presenting his 16th budget on March 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday emphasised that the budget is not just a mere financial calculation but a manual for shaping the future of the state's seven crore citizens.

He expressed confidence that the budget reflected his sincere effort to ensure that every citizen in Karnataka benefited from some the government scheme.

The size of the 2025-26 budget is expected to reach Rs 4 lakh crore, an increase from the Rs 3.71 lakh crore allocated in the current fiscal year.

In a post on 'X', Siddaramaiah said, ''Over the past few days, I have held meetings with our cabinet ministers; senior officials of various departments; leaders of -- farmers, exploited, minority, backward class organizations; and religious leaders.'' He said that he has made an effort to listen to the aspirations of people from all castes, races, and classes of society in a non-partisan manner and has tried to respond positively to them through this budget.

''I believe that the budget is not merely a calculation on sheets of paper, but a manual for shaping the future of the seven crore Kannadigas of the state. I am confident that I have made a sincere effort through the budget to make every citizen of the state a beneficiary of some government scheme,'' he added.

The CM has a major task cutout in this budget, as he will have to strike a balance between funding infrastructure projects or developmental works and social welfare schemes, especially the five guarantee schemes of his government.

In the 2024-25 budget Siddaramaiah had set aside Rs 52,000 crore for the guarantee schemes.

There are expectations that the CM may increase borrowings aimed at funding developmental works, according to sources.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP-JD(S) MLAs have demanded an additional Rs 5 crore for the development of each MLA's constituency. A delegation led by BJP state president and MLA B Y Vijayendra, along with Leader of Opposition R Ashok, met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today to submit their request.

The saffron party has called for a grant of Rs 50 crore to be included in the 2025-26 state budget for infrastructure development, road construction, and basic facilities in all assembly constituencies.

