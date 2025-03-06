US, Ukrainian officials to meet in Riyadh next week, media reports say

Senior Trump administration officials will travel to Saudi Arabia to meet with Ukrainian officials next week, Fox News and Axios reported on Thursday.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Axios said, citing two unnamed sources. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others depart for Riyadh on Tuesday for the meeting, which will include Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, a Fox News reporter separately said on X.

