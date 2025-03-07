Left Menu

Macron sees French nuclear talks in first half of 2025, hits back at Russia

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-03-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 04:25 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he had been approached by other leaders all day during an EU summit in Brussels about his offer to extend French nuclear deterrence and hopes to see cooperations by the end of the first half of 2025.

He also hit back at Russian reactions to his calling Moscow an existential threat to Europe, saying the Kremlin had clearly been triggered by the fact their game had been uncovered.

