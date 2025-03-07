Trump signs order to establish strategic bitcoin reserve, White House crypto czar says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 05:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve, White House crypto czar David Sacks said in a post on X.
The reserve will be capitalized with bitcoin owned by the federal government that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings, Sacks said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Sacks
- U.S.
- Sacks
- Donald Trump
- White House
Advertisement